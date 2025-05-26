Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-26

  1. oingo boingo – elevator man
  2. bitchspawn – flesh
  3. church moms – cigarette
  4. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fuckface mcgee
  5. the vains – low expectations
  6. dirty pagans – forever high
  7. emergency rule – the zealot
  8. heinous crimes – dark passengers
  9. kitchen witch – lost
  10. couch wizard – fear awakens
  11. st judes – broken drum
  12. hagol – we don’t dance, punk!
  13. the stiff nips – sunday school
  14. dr sure’s unusual practice – my baby
  15. sick fizz – OMG not this guy again
  16. meow meow and the smackouts – an decent punch
  17. whoroboros – slaughterline
  18. private function – sucked in fuckhead
  19. electric prawns 2 – borned to rock
  20. bean magazine – ashamed that you hate it
  21. sewerbitch! – it’s raining now
  22. lahgo – bitter
  23. polish club – take it
  24. blowers – civic duty
  25. the grogans – oh boy
  26. the dandy warhols, trentemoller – teutonic wine
  27. anklepants, zeitgebar – bat island
  28. the cure, orbital – endsong
