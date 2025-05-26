Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-26

- oingo boingo – elevator man
- bitchspawn – flesh
- church moms – cigarette
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fuckface mcgee
- the vains – low expectations
- dirty pagans – forever high
- emergency rule – the zealot
- heinous crimes – dark passengers
- kitchen witch – lost
- couch wizard – fear awakens
- st judes – broken drum
- hagol – we don’t dance, punk!
- the stiff nips – sunday school
- dr sure’s unusual practice – my baby
- sick fizz – OMG not this guy again
- meow meow and the smackouts – an decent punch
- whoroboros – slaughterline
- private function – sucked in fuckhead
- electric prawns 2 – borned to rock
- bean magazine – ashamed that you hate it
- sewerbitch! – it’s raining now
- lahgo – bitter
- polish club – take it
- blowers – civic duty
- the grogans – oh boy
- the dandy warhols, trentemoller – teutonic wine
- anklepants, zeitgebar – bat island
- the cure, orbital – endsong
