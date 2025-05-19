Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2025

  1. lemonheads – into your arms
  2. the dandy buzzkills – you’ll see why
  3. effie isobel – moon made
  4. cool sounds – BUG0BEAT
  5. MUDRAT – YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT POOR PEOPLE
  6. private function – animal
  7. tamara & the dreams – successful bisexual
  8. radium dolls – tractor parts
  9. the empty threats – the one
  10. witch spit – shove ur opinion
  11. the bennies – acid on the brain
  12. slim krusty – mystery bag
  13. belvedeer – seconds
  14. behind you – cell
  15. dopamine – someone
  16. OHKABE – footsteps
  17. KAI CULT – sunshine
  18. the cracked tiles – north shore lines
  19. rivers – funny how
  20. halo tides – fav things
  21. assteroid – pure shores
  22. velevt void – as of lately
  23. colourblind – learn to be
  24. macey – magic
  25. middle manager – KPIs
  26. zephyr timbre – blackbeat
  27. medic! – killer
  28. the full creams – slappy
  29. the first beige – soemthing isn’t nothing
  30. the wraylettes – rum ball
  31. bat country – pale whale
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Arts Garden: 2025-05-19

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-05-19

Current track

Title

Artist