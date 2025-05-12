Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-12

- Mclusky – To Hell With Good Intentions
- Mclusky – Unpopular Parts Of A Pig
- Future Of The Left – Chin Music
- The St Pierre Snake Invasion – When I See A Sychophant Fly
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
- TV Therapy – Throne
- Stiff Necks – UFO In Pirie
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Sleepazoid – ALICE
- effie isobel – Peach Heart
- Floodlights – Cloud Away
- Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Future Of The Left – Plague Of Onces
- The Genevieves – Keith
- dogworld – Flower
- Woods – Between The Past
- The Skunks – I Hate Disco
- Young Offenders – Last Night
- The 745 – Deserved
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- Archers Of Loaf – What Did You Expect?
- Broken Social Scene – KC Accidental
- Pavement – Stereo
- The Man Himself – Dead And Gone
- Day For Caroline – I Regret
- The Silvermine Tapes – Death Rides A Horse
- Soda Boyz – Enough
- Chris Brokaw – 8 or 9 Things
- Come – Recidivist
