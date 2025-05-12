Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-12

  1. Mclusky – To Hell With Good Intentions
  2. Mclusky – Unpopular Parts Of A Pig
  3. Future Of The Left – Chin Music
  4. The St Pierre Snake Invasion – When I See A Sychophant Fly
  5. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
  6. TV Therapy – Throne
  7. Stiff Necks – UFO In Pirie
  8. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  9. Sleepazoid – ALICE
  10. effie isobel – Peach Heart
  11. Floodlights – Cloud Away
  12. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  13. Future Of The Left – Plague Of Onces
  14. The Genevieves – Keith
  15. dogworld – Flower
  16. Woods – Between The Past
  17. The Skunks – I Hate Disco
  18. Young Offenders – Last Night
  19. The 745 – Deserved
  20. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  21. Archers Of Loaf – What Did You Expect?
  22. Broken Social Scene – KC Accidental
  23. Pavement – Stereo
  24. The Man Himself – Dead And Gone
  25. Day For Caroline – I Regret
  26. The Silvermine Tapes – Death Rides A Horse
  27. Soda Boyz – Enough
  28. Chris Brokaw – 8 or 9 Things
  29. Come – Recidivist
