Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2025

  1. bjork – violently happy
  2. angelfish – suffocate me
  3. elysian fields – bend your mind
  4. boy harsher – motion
  5. king woman – entwined
  6. bo ningen – gasmask rabbit
  7. coda chroma – I’m not fighting it
  8. fairtrade narcotics – hell for leather
  9. party dozen – les crimes
  10. djawbreaker – man with a golden gun
  11. the birthday party – pleasure avalanche
  12. carla lippis – parasite
  13. batteries not included – a forest
  14. barry adamson – the sun and the sea
  15. brave mistakes – lie for my love
  16. the fyoogs – you stole the dark
  17. blush response – blasphemy
  18. the laurels – tidal wave
  19. my bloody valentine – only shallow
  20. duck lake – daydreams
  21. live slug reaction – lavender town
  22. malory – just be
  23. press club – I am everything
  24. placement – more a curse
  25. dogworld – inmypocket
  26. slowdive – when the sun hits
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-05-05

Current track

Title

Artist