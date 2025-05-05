Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-05

- bjork – violently happy
- angelfish – suffocate me
- elysian fields – bend your mind
- boy harsher – motion
- king woman – entwined
- bo ningen – gasmask rabbit
- coda chroma – I’m not fighting it
- fairtrade narcotics – hell for leather
- party dozen – les crimes
- djawbreaker – man with a golden gun
- the birthday party – pleasure avalanche
- carla lippis – parasite
- batteries not included – a forest
- barry adamson – the sun and the sea
- brave mistakes – lie for my love
- the fyoogs – you stole the dark
- blush response – blasphemy
- the laurels – tidal wave
- my bloody valentine – only shallow
- duck lake – daydreams
- live slug reaction – lavender town
- malory – just be
- press club – I am everything
- placement – more a curse
- dogworld – inmypocket
- slowdive – when the sun hits
