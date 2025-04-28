Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-28

  1. sparks – do things way own way
  2. viagra boys – uno II
  3. viagra boys – pyramid of health
  4. viagra boys – dirty boyz
  5. teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
  6. platonic sex – impress you
  7. gut health – stiletto (dj pgz remix)
  8. sexels – broken
  9. perdition – oxygen
  10. grace vandals – tobacco
  11. couch wizard – fear awakens
  12. melvins – night goat
  13. dirty pagans – armour of satan
  14. USER – death from below
  15. spouse – shame
  16. npcede – set dressing
  17. witch spit – eddy’s song
  18. private function – koala
  19. CIVIC – the hogg
  20. press club – I am everything
  21. mild orange – moonglade
  22. sleepazoid – chomp
  23. mince for vince – a year of sundays
  24. twine – high tide loose change
  25. coldwave – twenty two
  26. cosi fan tutti – such is life
  27. nico – saeta
  28. strawberry switchblade – go away
  29. fontaines d.c. – starburster/in heaven (lady in the radiator)
