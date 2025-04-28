Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-28

- sparks – do things way own way
- viagra boys – uno II
- viagra boys – pyramid of health
- viagra boys – dirty boyz
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
- platonic sex – impress you
- gut health – stiletto (dj pgz remix)
- sexels – broken
- perdition – oxygen
- grace vandals – tobacco
- couch wizard – fear awakens
- melvins – night goat
- dirty pagans – armour of satan
- USER – death from below
- spouse – shame
- npcede – set dressing
- witch spit – eddy’s song
- private function – koala
- CIVIC – the hogg
- press club – I am everything
- mild orange – moonglade
- sleepazoid – chomp
- mince for vince – a year of sundays
- twine – high tide loose change
- coldwave – twenty two
- cosi fan tutti – such is life
- nico – saeta
- strawberry switchblade – go away
- fontaines d.c. – starburster/in heaven (lady in the radiator)
