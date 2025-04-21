Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-21

  1. beans – haunted
  2. oscar the wild – big think
  3. the genevieves – parts
  4. fat white family – fringe runner
  5. druid fluids – out of phase
  6. shaman eyes – into my head
  7. molly rocket – rabbithole
  8. the brian jonestown massacre – cannot be saved
  9. captain beefheart & his magic band – zig zag wanderer
  10. 13th floor elevators – slip inside this house
  11. the black heart death cult – bad levitations
  12. night rites – back to the sea
  13. full flower moon band – west side
  14. nice biscuit – love that takes you up
  15. japanese breakfast – diving woman
  16. baby cool – magic
  17. the dainty morsels – lily of the incas
  18. sugar tongue – psychedelicate
  19. the dandy warhols – nietzsche
  20. L.A. witch – baby in blue jeans
  21. pj harvey – dry
  22. mark lanegan band – methamphetamine blues
  23. queens of the stone age – you got a killer scene there, man…
  24. the stone roses – fools gold
Next post

Arts Garden: 2025-04-21

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-04-21

