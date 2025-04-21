Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-21

- beans – haunted
- oscar the wild – big think
- the genevieves – parts
- fat white family – fringe runner
- druid fluids – out of phase
- shaman eyes – into my head
- molly rocket – rabbithole
- the brian jonestown massacre – cannot be saved
- captain beefheart & his magic band – zig zag wanderer
- 13th floor elevators – slip inside this house
- the black heart death cult – bad levitations
- night rites – back to the sea
- full flower moon band – west side
- nice biscuit – love that takes you up
- japanese breakfast – diving woman
- baby cool – magic
- the dainty morsels – lily of the incas
- sugar tongue – psychedelicate
- the dandy warhols – nietzsche
- L.A. witch – baby in blue jeans
- pj harvey – dry
- mark lanegan band – methamphetamine blues
- queens of the stone age – you got a killer scene there, man…
- the stone roses – fools gold
