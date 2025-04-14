Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-14

April 14, 2025

  1. pulp – spike island
  2. witch spit – sorry (that I knew you)
  3. meres – quiet australians
  4. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
  5. the dogwhistlers – (don’t vote for) dogfood dutton
  6. tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
  7. brat coven – carrie
  8. cry club – for your health
  9. sewerbitch! – sweet surprise
  10. sewerbitch! – see you
  11. dogworld – inmypocket
  12. dumb things – windows and doors
  13. chemical rabbit – I hate you (specific adelaide resident)
  14. fever dream – impersonations
  15. pelvis – ooo yes baby
  16. morphine – whisper
  17. soft cell – frustration
  18. anklepants – snakes in the ocean eels in the sea
  19. mala lama – speed of light
  20. messa – at races
  21. 01 thurman – dummy
  22. modern day heretics – cold wave version
  23. equal parts – there for a reason
  24. rocky’s pride and joy – tunnel vision
  25. kitchen witch – glitch
