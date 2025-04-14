Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-14

- pulp – spike island
- witch spit – sorry (that I knew you)
- meres – quiet australians
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
- the dogwhistlers – (don’t vote for) dogfood dutton
- tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
- brat coven – carrie
- cry club – for your health
- sewerbitch! – sweet surprise
- sewerbitch! – see you
- dogworld – inmypocket
- dumb things – windows and doors
- chemical rabbit – I hate you (specific adelaide resident)
- fever dream – impersonations
- pelvis – ooo yes baby
- morphine – whisper
- soft cell – frustration
- anklepants – snakes in the ocean eels in the sea
- mala lama – speed of light
- messa – at races
- 01 thurman – dummy
- modern day heretics – cold wave version
- equal parts – there for a reason
- rocky’s pride and joy – tunnel vision
- kitchen witch – glitch
Reader's opinions