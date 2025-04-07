Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-07

- Swimsuit – Crazy
- Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
- Sekret Sekret – Chimes
- Grant McLennan – In Your Bright Ray
- Fraser A. Gorman – Get on Back (Gutter of Love)
- Sarah Lee Guthrie & Chris Wilson (with Johnny Irion) – Ohh Las Vegas
- Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
- The Cruel Sea – Anyway Whatever
- Eaten by Dogs – The Longest Shadow
- Don Walker – Cutting Back
- The Lurid Yellow Mist – You Had To Be Drunk
- Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
- Fiendish Cavendish – Reverberation
- Jesus & Mary Chain – Guitarman
- The Byrds – I’ll Feel a Whole Lot Better
- The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
- Spencer Davis Group – Back Into My Life Again
- The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
- Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Kill Your Television
- Inspiral Carpets – Dragging Me Down
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
- Carter USM – CB Radio
- Blur – Coffee & Tea
- The Darkness – Rock & Roll Party Cowboy
- Motorhead – Iron Horse
- The Stones Roses – Fools Gold
Reader's opinions