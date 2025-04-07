Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-07

  1. Swimsuit – Crazy
  2. Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
  3. Sekret Sekret – Chimes
  4. Grant McLennan – In Your Bright Ray
  5. Fraser A. Gorman – Get on Back (Gutter of Love)
  6. Sarah Lee Guthrie & Chris Wilson (with Johnny Irion) – Ohh Las Vegas
  7. Gram Parsons – $1000 Wedding
  8. The Cruel Sea – Anyway Whatever
  9. Eaten by Dogs – The Longest Shadow
  10. Don Walker – Cutting Back
  11. The Lurid Yellow Mist – You Had To Be Drunk
  12. Sand Pebbles – I Don’t Ever Want to Come Down
  13. Fiendish Cavendish – Reverberation
  14. Jesus & Mary Chain – Guitarman
  15. The Byrds – I’ll Feel a Whole Lot Better
  16. The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
  17. Spencer Davis Group – Back Into My Life Again
  18. The Yardbirds – Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
  19. Ned’s Atomic Dustbin – Kill Your Television
  20. Inspiral Carpets – Dragging Me Down
  21. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
  22. Carter USM – CB Radio
  23. Blur – Coffee & Tea
  24. The Darkness – Rock & Roll Party Cowboy
  25. Motorhead – Iron Horse
  26. The Stones Roses – Fools Gold
