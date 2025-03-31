Mondo Trasho: 2025-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2025

  1. B52’s – party out of bounds
  2. bachelor pad – B52’s tattoo
  3. licklash – west richmond
  4. scud – snake in a hole
  5. profanity fair – wicked city
  6. wormgirlz – jackie
  7. knee – do it again
  8. CLAMM – no idea
  9. eunice and the footes – dick shark
  10. blowers – tony’s in hospital again
  11. GUM, ambrose kelly-smith – minor setback
  12. aloe vittoria – they just see the dance..
  13. old mervs – parched
  14. dvrkworld – APRAXIA
  15. desert eyes – storm
  16. after dark – over it
  17. dandy buzzkills – things that you keep
  18. placement – more a curse
  19. babe rainbow – aquarium cowgirl
  20. oscar the wild – big think
  21. brave mistakes – lie for my love
  22. dean forever – greatest once
  23. mess esque – light showroom
  24. ruby and the cannons – annabella
  25. fairtrade narcotics – machine with a dream
  26. fairtrade narcotics – pivot
  27. georgia oatley – your heart is so large
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-03-31

Current track

Title

Artist