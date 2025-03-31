Mondo Trasho: 2025-03-31

- B52’s – party out of bounds
- bachelor pad – B52’s tattoo
- licklash – west richmond
- scud – snake in a hole
- profanity fair – wicked city
- wormgirlz – jackie
- knee – do it again
- CLAMM – no idea
- eunice and the footes – dick shark
- blowers – tony’s in hospital again
- GUM, ambrose kelly-smith – minor setback
- aloe vittoria – they just see the dance..
- old mervs – parched
- dvrkworld – APRAXIA
- desert eyes – storm
- after dark – over it
- dandy buzzkills – things that you keep
- placement – more a curse
- babe rainbow – aquarium cowgirl
- oscar the wild – big think
- brave mistakes – lie for my love
- dean forever – greatest once
- mess esque – light showroom
- ruby and the cannons – annabella
- fairtrade narcotics – machine with a dream
- fairtrade narcotics – pivot
- georgia oatley – your heart is so large
