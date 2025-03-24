Mondo Trasho: 2025-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2025

  1. Paperthin – Malleable
  2. Deserters – Starburn
  3. Drum Arabic – Miserlou
  4. Buddhadatta – Kouge/Immortal Power
  5. Mark’s Not Here – Wild West
  6. July 14th – We In The West
  7. Jaako MantyJarvi – Double Double Toil & Trouble
  8. Sweeney – Out
  9. Steppenwolf – The Pusher
  10. The Assembled Multitude – I Want You
  11. Frank Zappa – Inca Roads
  12. Mr Whippy – UnBelEffingIevable
  13. Paraphenalia Wagon – That Guy’s More Punk Than I am
  14. Gorkys Zygotic Mynci – Game Of Eyes
  15. Fantomas – april10th 05
  16. Ivor Cutler – Useful Cat
  17. Fantomas – Experiment In Terror
  18. Liam Lynch – United States Of Whatever/Recorded Message
  19. Shakey – I Am Single?Sssshhhh allthe Swears
  20. Henry Cowpats – Get Rid Of It
  21. The Tommys – Born To Follow
  22. Ivor Cutler – I Think Very Deeply
  23. Pineapples From The Dawn Of Time – Too Much Acid
  24. Alexander Flood – Kantra
  25. Albert Hammond jr – Born Slippy
  26. Albert Hammond sr – Down By The River
  27. Patti Smith – Redondo Beach (live)
  28. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  29. War Room – Shuffle
  30. Jethro Tull – Song For Jeffrey
  31. The Tullamarines – Running on mT
