Mondo Trasho: 2025-03-10

  1. tom waits – big in japan
  2. radio free alice – empty words
  3. twelve point buck – I can’t think of anything
  4. second idol – postcolonial blues
  5. the vovos – pink milk
  6. apricot ink – love potion
  7. the moving stills – sunshine
  8. sunsick daisy – it”l be alright
  9. the sundials – finally free
  10. turtle skull – into the sun
  11. juliette seizure and the tremordolls – take what you want
  12. MUDRAT – last night
  13. meatbeaters – cracking skulls
  14. swimsuit – there will be blood
  15. the tullamarines – running on empty
  16. war room – shuffle
  17. art d’Ecco – the traveller
  18. Def FX – space time disco
  19. the empty threats – phone call
  20. horse – blight
  21. the slims – pleasure club
  22. brave mistakes – candy
  23. johnny dowd – easy money
