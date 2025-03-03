Mondo Trasho: 2025-03-03

Written by on March 3, 2025

  1. Pop Levi – Blue Honey
  2. Single Gun Theory – Closest To My Heart
  3. The Tubes – Mondo Bondage
  4. New York Dolls – Trash
  5. David Johansen – Pain In My Heart
  6. David Johansen – Not That Much
  7. Liam Lynch – United States Of Whatever/Message
  8. David Bowie – I’m Afraid Of Americans
  9. Link Wray – Rumble
  10. Dana Gillespie – Andy Warhol
  11. Talking Heads – Animals
  12. Ennio Morricone – Il Tramonto/Sentenza
  13. Mott The Hoople – All The Way From Memphis
  14. David Johansen – Stranded In The Jungle
  15. Killer Pussy – Teenage Enema Nurses
  16. Booker T. & MG’S – Time Is Tight
  17. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  18. Velvet Moth – Interstellar Stevens
  19. Resurrrection Dreams – Utopia
  20. Alain Prostitute – Quickie
  21. Ugly Ugly Ugly – Blow Wave
  22. Paul Kelly – Adelaide (live)
  23. Stuart Day & Red Motor – Happy People
  24. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
  25. Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  26. Clash – Career Opportunities
  27. It’s Immaterial – Young Man Seeks Interesting Job
  28. Harry Nilsson – I’d Rather Be Dead
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-03-03

Current track

Title

Artist