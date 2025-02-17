Mondo Trasho: 2025-02-17

  1. cosmic psychos – nice day to go to the pub
  2. ruby fields – dinosaurs
  3. ruby fields – p plates
  4. these new south whales – film the cops
  5. these new south whales – its its own heart
  6. swapmeet – collision
  7. swapmeet – ceiling fan
  8. swapmeet – tell me
  9. clamm – keystone pols
  10. clamm – dog
  11. outback cadillac – sunday best
  12. outback cadilllac – burn out
  13. verge collection – feelin’ old
  14. verge collection – sleep it off
  15. antenna – cubes
  16. antenna – lost
  17. kurralta park – waste that
  18. kurralta park – sturt desert pea
  19. kurralta park – all they want
  20. dr piffle and the burlap band – 100 miles
  21. dr piffle and the burlap band – tear the pieces
  22. the bearded clams – ancients
  23. the bearded clams – livin’ n breathin’
  24. drunk mums – new australia
  25. drunk mums – livin’ at night
  26. civic – new vietnam
  27. civic – satelites
  28. sunsick daisy – hideaway
  29. sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
  30. sunsick daisy – over & over
  31. where’s the pope – you dick
  32. where’s the pope – there goes the neighbourhood
  33. tumbleweed – captain’s log
  34. tumbleweed – sundial
  35. regurgitator – kong foo sing
  36. regurgitator – happiness
