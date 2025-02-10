Mondo Trasho: 2025-02-10

February 10, 2025

  1. verzanski – rubies and pearls
  2. blush response – hearts grow dull
  3. anna echo and the high tides – spinhead
  4. fernandez – no body
  5. halo tides – transition (live band rehearsal)
  6. anklepants – goiner
  7. mesozoic – chaos ends in bliss
  8. horsegirl – switch over
  9. the genevieves – parts
  10. slowdive – alife
  11. the steady as she goes – convoy falling
  12. clusterpuff – shackles (bodyslide trip hop rework)
  13. HYLA – olly carp
  14. sorry, dave – simply disappear
  15. ethanol blend – madison
  16. pyrex – falling into you
  17. bloodletter – witness
  18. coldwave – italia ’06
  19. armour – armour
  20. clutter – jesus
  21. the cold field – all alone
  22. the dark shadows – sliced
  23. blvck noize – bloodtype
  24. leaching – end theme
  25. ephemerons – astral done (instrumental)
  26. the space lady – fly like an eagle
  27. sleepmakeswaves – all hail skull
  28. the night terrors – levitation
