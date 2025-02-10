Mondo Trasho: 2025-02-10

- verzanski – rubies and pearls
- blush response – hearts grow dull
- anna echo and the high tides – spinhead
- fernandez – no body
- halo tides – transition (live band rehearsal)
- anklepants – goiner
- mesozoic – chaos ends in bliss
- horsegirl – switch over
- the genevieves – parts
- slowdive – alife
- the steady as she goes – convoy falling
- clusterpuff – shackles (bodyslide trip hop rework)
- HYLA – olly carp
- sorry, dave – simply disappear
- ethanol blend – madison
- pyrex – falling into you
- bloodletter – witness
- coldwave – italia ’06
- armour – armour
- clutter – jesus
- the cold field – all alone
- the dark shadows – sliced
- blvck noize – bloodtype
- leaching – end theme
- ephemerons – astral done (instrumental)
- the space lady – fly like an eagle
- sleepmakeswaves – all hail skull
- the night terrors – levitation
