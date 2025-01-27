Mondo Trasho: 2025-01-27

Written by on January 27, 2025

  1. electric fields – one milkali (one blood)
  2. no fixed address – stupid system
  3. thelma plum – we don’t talk about it
  4. king stingray – light up the path
  5. the genevieves – keith
  6. sunee holland – your bones
  7. twine – fruit to ripe
  8. beddy rays – sort it out
  9. cull the band – crawl
  10. C.O.F.F.I.N – dead land
  11. L7 – gas chamber
  12. the sexels – broken
  13. whoroboros – there goes the neighbourhood
  14. halftime oranges – tempting
  15. stiff necks – modra
  16. bird island – deja vu
  17. CATPISS – mango daydream
  18. king jeff and the how are yous – preacher
  19. dick move – small man, big tweet
  20. warmduscher – body shock ft lianne la havas
  21. viagra boys – man made of meat
  22. bob vylan ft amy taylor – dream bigger
  23. placement – intertia/heavy lids
  24. pinc louds – soul in my body
  25. georgia oatley – into the deep blue
  26. clamm – keystone pols
  27. fever dream – impersonations
  28. the noise – what a shame
  29. unkle ft richard ashcroft – lonely soul
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-01-27

Current track

Title

Artist