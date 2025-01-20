Mondo Trasho: 2025-01-20

  1. angelo badalamenti – twin peaks theme
  2. david lynch – movin’ up
  3. david lynch – the big dream
  4. david lynch – I want you
  5. nine inch nails – she’s gone away
  6. au revoir simone – a violent yet flammable world
  7. julee cruise – the world spins
  8. alana jagt – stirred the dirt
  9. marina frederick – blue velvet
  10. like leaves – mercy sound
  11. steering by stars – maneuvers in the dark
  12. night rites – dark patterns
  13. carla lippis & mondo psycho – matches
  14. the genevieves – words
  15. brave mistakes – heartbreak hotel
  16. the dainty morsels – nymphomaniac
  17. fantomas – twin peaks: fire walk with me
  18. barry adamson – soemthing wicked this way comes
  19. david bowie – I’m deranged
  20. xiu xiu – blue frank/pink room
  21. bobby vinton – blue velvet
  22. rebekah del rio – crying (llorando)
  23. david lynch, aln r splet – in heaven (lady in the radiator song)
