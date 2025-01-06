Mondo Trasho: 2025-01-06

- diabolic rites – corpsewax
- cannibal corpse – rancid amputation
- cannibal corpse – hammer smashed face
- dropsink – animal
- dole manchild – corporate rock!
- IDLES – jungle
- the drop beers – cost of living
- pest control – bitch
- tv therapy – to me, for me
- the vains – strut
- the laudrettes – juvenille thrills
- shonen knife – explosion
- sahara hotnights – alright alright (here’s my fist where’s the fight?)
- the exploding white mice – dangerous
- babes in toyland – quiet room
- the spikes – bloodmud
- ethanol blend – run (lies)
- stokes – bungalow
- birds are spies – wibble (molly)
- w.o.m.b.a.t – look out!
- poltergeist 9000 – doppelganger
- arrhythmia – fallafovapocalypse
- DREGG – butterscotch biscuits
- war room – i found
- boyracer – he gets me so hard
- japanese breakfast – road head
- kitchen witch – many moons
Reader's opinions