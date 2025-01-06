Mondo Trasho: 2025-01-06

  1. diabolic rites – corpsewax
  2. cannibal corpse – rancid amputation
  3. cannibal corpse – hammer smashed face
  4. dropsink – animal
  5. dole manchild – corporate rock!
  6. IDLES – jungle
  7. the drop beers – cost of living
  8. pest control – bitch
  9. tv therapy – to me, for me
  10. the vains – strut
  11. the laudrettes – juvenille thrills
  12. shonen knife – explosion
  13. sahara hotnights – alright alright (here’s my fist where’s the fight?)
  14. the exploding white mice – dangerous
  15. babes in toyland – quiet room
  16. the spikes – bloodmud
  17. ethanol blend – run (lies)
  18. stokes – bungalow
  19. birds are spies – wibble (molly)
  20. w.o.m.b.a.t – look out!
  21. poltergeist 9000 – doppelganger
  22. arrhythmia – fallafovapocalypse
  23. DREGG – butterscotch biscuits
  24. war room – i found
  25. boyracer – he gets me so hard
  26. japanese breakfast – road head
  27. kitchen witch – many moons
