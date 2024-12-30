Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-30

Written by on December 30, 2024

  1. einsturzende neutbatuen – ist ist
  2. full flower moon band – cowboy
  3. nice biscuit – the star
  4. madam super trash – old skin for new
  5. beans – haunted
  6. parsnip – the babble
  7. hepe mateh – the funky drummer
  8. dr sure’s unusual practice – keeps ya head up
  9. party dozen – les crimes
  10. a. swayze and the ghosts – sick kinda wrld
  11. baron von doodie – something from nothing
  12. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  13. mince for vince – the lovecats
  14. the stress of leisure – the one I love
  15. amyl and the sniffers – me and the girls
  16. bob vylan – he’s a man
  17. shannon and the clams – the vow
  18. babyteeth – baseball annie
  19. destroy boys – boy feel
  20. kitchen witch – glitch
  21. thunder speaks – free
  22. night rites – black diamond
  23. it’s a hoax – trying for easy
  24. adrianne lenker – sadness as a gift
  25. romana ashton and the reeds – bring me
  26. kim gordon – I’m a man
  27. djawbreaker – man with a golden gun
  28. caribou – honey
  29. soft play – punks dead
  30. fat dog and the tits – queen of the junkyard
  31. alien nosejob – bird strike
  32. the genevieves – adore you
  33. the fyoogs – you stole the dark
  34. the cure – warsong
  35. the last dinner party – nothing matters
  36. orville peck & willie nelson – cowboys are secretly frequently fond of each other
  37. stokes – pub night
