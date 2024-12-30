Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-30

- einsturzende neutbatuen – ist ist
- full flower moon band – cowboy
- nice biscuit – the star
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- beans – haunted
- parsnip – the babble
- hepe mateh – the funky drummer
- dr sure’s unusual practice – keeps ya head up
- party dozen – les crimes
- a. swayze and the ghosts – sick kinda wrld
- baron von doodie – something from nothing
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- mince for vince – the lovecats
- the stress of leisure – the one I love
- amyl and the sniffers – me and the girls
- bob vylan – he’s a man
- shannon and the clams – the vow
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- destroy boys – boy feel
- kitchen witch – glitch
- thunder speaks – free
- night rites – black diamond
- it’s a hoax – trying for easy
- adrianne lenker – sadness as a gift
- romana ashton and the reeds – bring me
- kim gordon – I’m a man
- djawbreaker – man with a golden gun
- caribou – honey
- soft play – punks dead
- fat dog and the tits – queen of the junkyard
- alien nosejob – bird strike
- the genevieves – adore you
- the fyoogs – you stole the dark
- the cure – warsong
- the last dinner party – nothing matters
- orville peck & willie nelson – cowboys are secretly frequently fond of each other
- stokes – pub night
