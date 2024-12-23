Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2024

  1. spinal tap – christmas with the devil
  2. silent duck – big red gets it done the old fashioned way
  3. the beards – beard for christmas
  4. the packets – brian the brown nosed reindeer
  5. the youngsters – christmas in jail
  6. the fauves – dragster for christmas
  7. the waitresses – christmas wrapping
  8. cristina – things fall apart
  9. the cure – hey you!
  10. siouxsie and the banshees – israel
  11. porn orchard – this holiday season
  12. depeche mode – christmas island
  13. nick cave and the bad seeds – I do, dear, I do
  14. wednesday 13 – buried by christmas
  15. alien sex fiend – stuff the turkey
  16. tenacious d, sum 41 – things I want
  17. xmal deutschland – xmas in australia
  18. sisters of mercy – driven like the snow
  19. mazzy star – flowers in december
  20. alana jagt & ryan martin john – lonesome overgreen
  21. claire birchall and the phantom hitchhikers – all that matters (it’s christmas time)
  22. the third quarters – another lonely xmas
  23. kate bush – december will be magical again
  24. tim minchin – white wine in the sun
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-12-23

Current track

Title

Artist