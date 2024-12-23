Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-23

- spinal tap – christmas with the devil
- silent duck – big red gets it done the old fashioned way
- the beards – beard for christmas
- the packets – brian the brown nosed reindeer
- the youngsters – christmas in jail
- the fauves – dragster for christmas
- the waitresses – christmas wrapping
- cristina – things fall apart
- the cure – hey you!
- siouxsie and the banshees – israel
- porn orchard – this holiday season
- depeche mode – christmas island
- nick cave and the bad seeds – I do, dear, I do
- wednesday 13 – buried by christmas
- alien sex fiend – stuff the turkey
- tenacious d, sum 41 – things I want
- xmal deutschland – xmas in australia
- sisters of mercy – driven like the snow
- mazzy star – flowers in december
- alana jagt & ryan martin john – lonesome overgreen
- claire birchall and the phantom hitchhikers – all that matters (it’s christmas time)
- the third quarters – another lonely xmas
- kate bush – december will be magical again
- tim minchin – white wine in the sun
Reader's opinions