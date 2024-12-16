Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-16
- rocket science – chasing rainbows
- the menscheviks – he’s got a knife
- trim reaper – modest salary
- pretty uglys – slide
- mannquin death squad – everybody’s movin
- meow meow and the smackouts – ’round town
- itchy and the nits – I’m not listenin
- sweeping promises – hunger for a way out
- R.M.F.C – the trap
- maiden name – keeley
- we see moons – these lights lead the way
- avalon kane – align w/ stu patterson
- pearlystars – pearl
- air – surfing on a rocket
- massive attack – group four