Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2024

  1. rocket science – chasing rainbows
  2. the menscheviks – he’s got a knife
  3. trim reaper – modest salary
  4. pretty uglys – slide
  5. mannquin death squad – everybody’s movin
  6. meow meow and the smackouts – ’round town
  7. itchy and the nits – I’m not listenin
  8. sweeping promises – hunger for a way out
  9. R.M.F.C – the trap
  10. maiden name – keeley
  11. we see moons – these lights lead the way
  12. avalon kane – align w/ stu patterson
  13. pearlystars – pearl
  14. air – surfing on a rocket
  15. massive attack – group four
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Arts Garden: 2024-12-16

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-12-16

Current track

Title

Artist