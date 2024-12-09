Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-09
Written by Playlist Robot on December 9, 2024
- korn – lowrider
- st morris sinners – scarecrow barry
- looch – cartoons
- the dandy buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
- war room – I found
- captain spud – demolition driver
- gravel face racer – burn it down
- psychodelicacy – the elephant has a delicate brain
- the sweet blues – 3000 series
- press club – champagne and nikes
- baby cool – the sea`
- djawbreaker – get out
- nice biscuit – rain
- Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly