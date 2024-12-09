Mondo Trasho: 2024-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2024

  1. korn – lowrider
  2. st morris sinners – scarecrow barry
  3. looch – cartoons
  4. the dandy buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
  5. war room – I found
  6. captain spud – demolition driver
  7. gravel face racer – burn it down
  8. psychodelicacy – the elephant has a delicate brain
  9. the sweet blues – 3000 series
  10. press club – champagne and nikes
  11. baby cool – the sea`
  12. djawbreaker – get out
  13. nice biscuit – rain
  14. Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-12-09

Current track

Title

Artist