Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-25

Written by on November 25, 2024

  1. the the – cognitive dissident
  2. destrends – mindfulness
  3. destrends – jack
  4. young offenders – you be you
  5. radium dolls – man scout
  6. downgirl – horsegirl
  7. the vains – strut
  8. bimbo – gutter girl
  9. baron von doodie – I will get around to it
  10. pixies – velouria
  11. la jungle – bass from funky jacky
  12. pyrit – fade away
  13. doll kraut – la banda dello scorpione SEQ. 6
  14. galatee – le couer
  15. machine gun fellatio – 100 fresh disciples
  16. tism – 70’s football
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-11-25

Current track

Title

Artist