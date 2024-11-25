Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-25
Written by Playlist Robot on November 25, 2024
- the the – cognitive dissident
- destrends – mindfulness
- destrends – jack
- young offenders – you be you
- radium dolls – man scout
- downgirl – horsegirl
- the vains – strut
- bimbo – gutter girl
- baron von doodie – I will get around to it
- pixies – velouria
- la jungle – bass from funky jacky
- pyrit – fade away
- doll kraut – la banda dello scorpione SEQ. 6
- galatee – le couer
- machine gun fellatio – 100 fresh disciples
- tism – 70’s football