Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-18

November 18, 2024

  1. the genevieves – bloody nose
  2. the hammer horrors – creepy cocktail
  3. chainsaw preachers – it’s never you
  4. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  5. peter and the test tube babies – banned from pubs
  6. au pairs – dear john
  7. bush tetras – tout est meilleur
  8. the birthday party – wildworld
  9. the dandy warhols – alcohol and cocainemarijuananicotine
  10. lemon jelly – ’79 aka the shouty track
  11. tunde adebimpe – magnetic
  12. theis thaws, tricky, rosa rocca-serra – fly to the ceiling
  13. captain crocodile, videotrash – screwed!
  14. fujiya & miyagi – collarbone
  15. tricky – aftermath
