Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2024

  1. machine gun fellatio – best friend
  2. soft play – act violently
  3. amyl and the sniffers – doing in me head
  4. bob vylan – wicked and bad
  5. milton man gogh – zoom
  6. bird island – round and round
  7. a. swayze and the ghosts – easy come
  8. the stress of leisure – the one I love
  9. party dozen – bad news department
  10. the killgirls – what I need
  11. holy fuck, lucia tacchetti – lost cool
  12. haptics – always more
  13. boy harsher – pain
  14. viagra boys – shrimp shack
