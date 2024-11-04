Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-04
Written by Playlist Robot on November 4, 2024
- machine gun fellatio – best friend
- soft play – act violently
- amyl and the sniffers – doing in me head
- bob vylan – wicked and bad
- milton man gogh – zoom
- bird island – round and round
- a. swayze and the ghosts – easy come
- the stress of leisure – the one I love
- party dozen – bad news department
- the killgirls – what I need
- holy fuck, lucia tacchetti – lost cool
- haptics – always more
- boy harsher – pain
- viagra boys – shrimp shack