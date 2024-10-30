Mondo Trasho: 2024-10-30

October 30, 2024

  1. gut health – stiletto
  2. siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
  3. bird island – round and round
  4. them creepy crawlies – panic attack
  5. amyl and the sniffers – going somewhere
  6. the vains – woman on the brink
  7. jess day – old wounds
  8. the meanies – zamboni
  9. viagra boys – I feel alive
  10. drunk mums – new australia
  11. c.o.f.f.i.n – hand of law
  12. sandy dish – conspiracy mum
  13. regurgitator – fucking up
  14. mini skirt – dogs
  15. stiff richards – point of you
  16. death from above 1979 – better off dead
  17. cosmic psychos – nice day to go the pub
  18. aborted tortoise – malpractice
  19. the rip offs – add it up
  20. shit bitch – royal heady
  21. yoni and the steamers – at the pub
  22. star ten hash – pornography
  23. the bandshe – rage
  24. tv therapy – animal control
