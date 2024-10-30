Mondo Trasho: 2024-10-30

- gut health – stiletto
- siouxsie and the banshees – mirage
- bird island – round and round
- them creepy crawlies – panic attack
- amyl and the sniffers – going somewhere
- the vains – woman on the brink
- jess day – old wounds
- the meanies – zamboni
- viagra boys – I feel alive
- drunk mums – new australia
- c.o.f.f.i.n – hand of law
- sandy dish – conspiracy mum
- regurgitator – fucking up
- mini skirt – dogs
- stiff richards – point of you
- death from above 1979 – better off dead
- cosmic psychos – nice day to go the pub
- aborted tortoise – malpractice
- the rip offs – add it up
- shit bitch – royal heady
- yoni and the steamers – at the pub
- star ten hash – pornography
- the bandshe – rage
- tv therapy – animal control
