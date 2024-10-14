Mondo Trasho: 2024-10-14

October 14, 2024

  1. barry adamson – something wicked this way comes
  2. carla lippis – la malcontenta
  3. madam super trash – old skin for new
  4. batteries not included – a forest
  5. full flower moon band – west side
  6. the cure – hot hot hot!
  7. 8 eyed spy, lydia lunch – swamp
  8. siouxsie and the banshees – we hunger
  9. the birthday party – say a spell
  10. UNKLE, ian astbury, twiggy, tom smith, miink, eska, chris goss – crucifixion/a prophet
  11. penetration – nostalgia
  12. caribou – sun (altrice’s ‘only what you gave me’ remix)
  13. the fyoogs – road of love
