Mondo Trasho: 2024-10-14

- barry adamson – something wicked this way comes
- carla lippis – la malcontenta
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- batteries not included – a forest
- full flower moon band – west side
- the cure – hot hot hot!
- 8 eyed spy, lydia lunch – swamp
- siouxsie and the banshees – we hunger
- the birthday party – say a spell
- UNKLE, ian astbury, twiggy, tom smith, miink, eska, chris goss – crucifixion/a prophet
- penetration – nostalgia
- caribou – sun (altrice’s ‘only what you gave me’ remix)
- the fyoogs – road of love
Reader's opinions