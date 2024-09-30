Mondo Trasho: 2024-09-30
Written by Playlist Robot on September 30, 2024
- the cure – alone
- they might be giants – birdhouse in your soul
- home court – draft
- hagol – hate
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- tism – tism are shit
- tism – (there’s gonna be) sex tonite
- totally unicorn – like
- thrashboard – the journey
- witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
- dilettantes – reruns
- smashing pumpkins – eye
- lamb – alien
- morcheeba – gimme your love
- moloko – pure pleasure seeker
- wax tailor – the light