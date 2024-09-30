Mondo Trasho: 2024-09-30

Written by on September 30, 2024

  1. the cure – alone
  2. they might be giants – birdhouse in your soul
  3. home court – draft
  4. hagol – hate
  5. babyteeth – baseball annie
  6. tism – tism are shit
  7. tism – (there’s gonna be) sex tonite
  8. totally unicorn – like
  9. thrashboard – the journey
  10. witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
  11. dilettantes – reruns
  12. smashing pumpkins – eye
  13. lamb – alien
  14. morcheeba – gimme your love
  15. moloko – pure pleasure seeker
  16. wax tailor – the light
