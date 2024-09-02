Mondo Trasho: 2024-09-02
Written by Playlist Robot on September 2, 2024
- jen lush – small birds flown
- cherry daisies – autumn
- bridget fahey and the bone rattlers – waves
- flowerbed – covered in green
- the genevieves – words
- hepe mateh – marv’s move
- molly rocket – methany
- ricky albeck – get me outta here
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
- the vains – mother
- kitchen witch – cave of mischief
- rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
- thunder speaks – never forever