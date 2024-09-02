Mondo Trasho: 2024-09-02

Written by on September 2, 2024

  1. jen lush – small birds flown
  2. cherry daisies – autumn
  3. bridget fahey and the bone rattlers – waves
  4. flowerbed – covered in green
  5. the genevieves – words
  6. hepe mateh – marv’s move
  7. molly rocket – methany
  8. ricky albeck – get me outta here
  9. oscar the wild – unafraid
  10. king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
  11. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
  12. the vains – mother
  13. kitchen witch – cave of mischief
  14. rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
  15. thunder speaks – never forever
