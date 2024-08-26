Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-26
- amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
- satan’s cheerleaders – a tip of the hat
- surf! terror! panic! – the legend of pula kuhula
- night rites – dark patterns
- druid fluids` – out of phase
- twine – my god
- the genevieves – adore you
- dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
- full flower moon band – west side
- korn and the dust brothers – kick the p.a
- tricky – brand new you’re retro
- massive attack – blue lines
- chipmunks on 16 speed – call me