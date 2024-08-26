Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2024

  1. amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
  2. satan’s cheerleaders – a tip of the hat
  3. surf! terror! panic! – the legend of pula kuhula
  4. night rites – dark patterns
  5. druid fluids` – out of phase
  6. twine – my god
  7. the genevieves – adore you
  8. dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
  9. full flower moon band – west side
  10. korn and the dust brothers – kick the p.a
  11. tricky – brand new you’re retro
  12. massive attack – blue lines
  13. chipmunks on 16 speed – call me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-08-26

Current track

Title

Artist