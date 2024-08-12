Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-12
Written by Playlist Robot on August 12, 2024
- teho teardo, blixa bargeld – a quiet life
- full cream – briefcase
- sons of zoku – earth chant
- psychedelic porn crumpets – cubensis lenses
- druid fluids – la reverie
- lucinda williams – fruits of my labor
- the black heart death cult – bad levitations
- carla lippis & mondo psycho – la malcontenta
- nick cave and the bad seeds, debbie harry – free to walk
- howling bells – the bell hits
- orville peck – winds change
- viagra boys – worms
- the velvet underground, nico – heroin