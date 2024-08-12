Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2024

  1. teho teardo, blixa bargeld – a quiet life
  2. full cream – briefcase
  3. sons of zoku – earth chant
  4. psychedelic porn crumpets – cubensis lenses
  5. druid fluids – la reverie
  6. lucinda williams – fruits of my labor
  7. the black heart death cult – bad levitations
  8. carla lippis & mondo psycho – la malcontenta
  9. nick cave and the bad seeds, debbie harry – free to walk
  10. howling bells – the bell hits
  11. orville peck – winds change
  12. viagra boys – worms
  13. the velvet underground, nico – heroin
