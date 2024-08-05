Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-05

Written by on August 5, 2024

  1. imperial drag – zodiac sign
  2. plastilina mosh – monster truck
  3. aloe vittoria – even the best
  4. machine gun fellatio – take it slow
  5. alien nosejob – bird strike
  6. edith massey – punks, get off the grass
  7. the genevieves – adore you
  8. full flower moon band – devil
  9. night rites – black diamond
  10. ian brown – love like a fountain
  11. everything but the girl – missing (todd terry remix)
  12. charlotte gainsbourg – trick pony
  13. hepe mateh – gazelle folk
  14. everything but the girl – wrong (mood swing dub)
