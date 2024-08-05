Mondo Trasho: 2024-08-05
Written by Playlist Robot on August 5, 2024
- imperial drag – zodiac sign
- plastilina mosh – monster truck
- aloe vittoria – even the best
- machine gun fellatio – take it slow
- alien nosejob – bird strike
- edith massey – punks, get off the grass
- the genevieves – adore you
- full flower moon band – devil
- night rites – black diamond
- ian brown – love like a fountain
- everything but the girl – missing (todd terry remix)
- charlotte gainsbourg – trick pony
- hepe mateh – gazelle folk
- everything but the girl – wrong (mood swing dub)