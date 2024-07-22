Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-22

Written by on July 22, 2024

  1. pixies – hey
  2. kyle gass band – tremendous
  3. nice biscuit – the star
  4. full flower moon band – cowboy
  5. pussycat and the dirty johnsons – old dogs old tricks
  6. the vains – strut
  7. l7 – burn baby
  8. bananagun – do yeah
  9. the buoys – subject a
  10. divebar youth – sharp tongue
  11. the killgirls – teeth and fur
  12. ladytron – evil
  13. haptics – always more (extended club mix)
  14. kasper bjorke – young again (whomadewho & tomboy remix)
  15. ladytron – flicking your switch
