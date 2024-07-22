Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-22
Written by Playlist Robot on July 22, 2024
- pixies – hey
- kyle gass band – tremendous
- nice biscuit – the star
- full flower moon band – cowboy
- pussycat and the dirty johnsons – old dogs old tricks
- the vains – strut
- l7 – burn baby
- bananagun – do yeah
- the buoys – subject a
- divebar youth – sharp tongue
- the killgirls – teeth and fur
- ladytron – evil
- haptics – always more (extended club mix)
- kasper bjorke – young again (whomadewho & tomboy remix)
- ladytron – flicking your switch