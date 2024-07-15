Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2024

  1. butthole surfers – the shame of life (radio edit)
  2. ednaswap – stop counting
  3. the afghan whigs – somethin’ hot
  4. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  5. effie isobel – peach heart
  6. the cardigans – carnival
  7. flowerbed – nate song
  8. machine gun fellatio – all by myself
  9. baron von doodie – something for nothing
  10. mince for vince – down
  11. sparks vs faith no more – this town ain’t big enough for the both of us
  12. thunder speaks – the drizzle
  13. regurgitator – I will lick your arsehole
  14. tism – garbage
  15. silent duck – hate takes over
  16. UNKLE – unreal
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-07-15

Current track

Title

Artist