Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-15

- butthole surfers – the shame of life (radio edit)
- ednaswap – stop counting
- the afghan whigs – somethin’ hot
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- effie isobel – peach heart
- the cardigans – carnival
- flowerbed – nate song
- machine gun fellatio – all by myself
- baron von doodie – something for nothing
- mince for vince – down
- sparks vs faith no more – this town ain’t big enough for the both of us
- thunder speaks – the drizzle
- regurgitator – I will lick your arsehole
- tism – garbage
- silent duck – hate takes over
- UNKLE – unreal
