Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-08
Written by Playlist Robot on July 8, 2024
- the smocks – am operator pi
- romana ashton and the reeds – bring me
- pj harvey – the whores hustle and the hustlers whore
- alana jagt – stirred the dirt
- tori amos – body and soul
- david bowie – the hearts filthy lesson (radio edit)
- carla lippis – parasite
- deftones – rosemary
- the fyoogs – beautiful mind
- automatic – too much money
- satanic togas – confused 2
- tee vee repairman – make up my mind
- pixies – ana
- pulp – i’m a man