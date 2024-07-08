Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-08

Written by on July 8, 2024

  1. the smocks – am operator pi
  2. romana ashton and the reeds – bring me
  3. pj harvey – the whores hustle and the hustlers whore
  4. alana jagt – stirred the dirt
  5. tori amos – body and soul
  6. david bowie – the hearts filthy lesson (radio edit)
  7. carla lippis – parasite
  8. deftones – rosemary
  9. the fyoogs – beautiful mind
  10. automatic – too much money
  11. satanic togas – confused 2
  12. tee vee repairman – make up my mind
  13. pixies – ana
  14. pulp – i’m a man
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Instromania!: 2024-07-08

Current track

Title

Artist