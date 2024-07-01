Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-01

Written by on July 1, 2024

  1. sonia smith – gravel roads
  2. heinous crimes – albanian winter
  3. deep sea data – love’s not on the menu
  4. teddy mars – slip away
  5. cull the band – tearing me apart
  6. hate force five – bring back smoking
  7. colourblind – torched
  8. media puzzle – garage sale
  9. goblin daycare – bossman
  10. straight arrows – don’t shoot me
  11. the boltons – our compromise
  12. plunderers – strange affection
  13. arctic monkeys – bigger boys and stolen sweethearts
  14. beans – haunted
  15. kitchen witch – rosemary
