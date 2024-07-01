Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-01
Written by Playlist Robot on July 1, 2024
- sonia smith – gravel roads
- heinous crimes – albanian winter
- deep sea data – love’s not on the menu
- teddy mars – slip away
- cull the band – tearing me apart
- hate force five – bring back smoking
- colourblind – torched
- media puzzle – garage sale
- goblin daycare – bossman
- straight arrows – don’t shoot me
- the boltons – our compromise
- plunderers – strange affection
- arctic monkeys – bigger boys and stolen sweethearts
- beans – haunted
- kitchen witch – rosemary