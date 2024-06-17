Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-17

Written by on June 17, 2024

  1. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
  2. Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve and Danno
  3. West Thebarton – Tapes
  4. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  5. Left On Seen – Kill Bill
  6. The New Romantics – Fire
  7. Verzanski – Young Punks
  8. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  9. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  10. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  11. The Genevieves – Adore You
  12. Twice Lichen – Make It Sweeter
  13. Labi Siffre – Bless The Telephone
  14. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Some Velvet Morning
  15. Tori Amos – Spark
  16. Patti Smith – Dancing Barefoot
