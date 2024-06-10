Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2024

  1. monster zoku onsomb! mzo! – destroy all monsters
  2. x-ray spex – I am a poseur
  3. b-52’s – give me back my man
  4. madam super trash – marino rocks
  5. loophole – candles
  6. twin tribes – monolith
  7. london after midnight – the bondage song
  8. new labour – aesthetics of power
  9. hotel – plateau
  10. alien skull paint – sweet
  11. teens – burning bridges
  12. bauhaus – dark entries
  13. siouxsie and the banshees – the sweetest chill
  14. sparks – tryouts for the human race
