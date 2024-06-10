Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-10
Written by Playlist Robot on June 10, 2024
- monster zoku onsomb! mzo! – destroy all monsters
- x-ray spex – I am a poseur
- b-52’s – give me back my man
- madam super trash – marino rocks
- loophole – candles
- twin tribes – monolith
- london after midnight – the bondage song
- new labour – aesthetics of power
- hotel – plateau
- alien skull paint – sweet
- teens – burning bridges
- bauhaus – dark entries
- siouxsie and the banshees – the sweetest chill
- sparks – tryouts for the human race