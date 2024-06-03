Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2024

  1. mioskii – just like us
  2. baron von doodie – something from nothing
  3. the sunday reeds – drop dead cool
  4. hepe mateh – the funky drummer
  5. regurgitator – my ego (album mix)
  6. cheeseworld – I got tinnitus listening to eskimo joe
  7. stissed – who the fuck has got my lighter
  8. nick cave and the bad seeds – frogs
  9. bjork – crying
  10. machine gun fellatio – horny blonde 40 (portishead remix)
  11. phoebe killdeer and the short straws – the fade out line
  12. nouvelle vague – too drunk to fuck
  13. wax tailor – que sera
  14. tm juke ft alice russell – knee deep (nostalgia 77 remix)
  15. underworld – trim
