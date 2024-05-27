Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-27

- grace jones – warm leatherette
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- the beefs – full speed
- free drinks – fight the wave
- abbe may – big pussy energy
- arabella and the heist – electric
- viagra boys – troglodyte
- last quokka – eat the rich
- gas station boner pills – michael caine
- the vains – hanging on the telephone
- madam super trash – osfn
- kate bush – leave it open
- bjork – enjoy
- lovage – to catch a thief
- bonobo, bajka – nightlite
- faye wong – zhi ji zhi bi
- bad tempered – back soon, gone trippin
