Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2024

  1. grace jones – warm leatherette
  2. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  3. the beefs – full speed
  4. free drinks – fight the wave
  5. abbe may – big pussy energy
  6. arabella and the heist – electric
  7. viagra boys – troglodyte
  8. last quokka – eat the rich
  9. gas station boner pills – michael caine
  10. the vains – hanging on the telephone
  11. madam super trash – osfn
  12. kate bush – leave it open
  13. bjork – enjoy
  14. lovage – to catch a thief
  15. bonobo, bajka – nightlite
  16. faye wong – zhi ji zhi bi
  17. bad tempered – back soon, gone trippin
