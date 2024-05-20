Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-20
Written by Playlist Robot on May 20, 2024
- witch spit – taperoo boy
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – my favourite colour is pink
- storm the crown – neon
- cagefly – the sun! the sun! the light of the world!
- flowerbed – covered in green
- the genevieves – new one
- hepe mateh – the funky drummer
- fatdog and the tits – wasteland
- mudrat – I hate rich cunts
- grace jones – nightclubbing
- gina x performance – nice mover
- cibo matto – sugar water
- air ft beth hirsch – all I need
- brian eno – third uncle