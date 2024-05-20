Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-20

  1. witch spit – taperoo boy
  2. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – my favourite colour is pink
  3. storm the crown – neon
  4. cagefly – the sun! the sun! the light of the world!
  5. flowerbed – covered in green
  6. the genevieves – new one
  7. hepe mateh – the funky drummer
  8. fatdog and the tits – wasteland
  9. mudrat – I hate rich cunts
  10. grace jones – nightclubbing
  11. gina x performance – nice mover
  12. cibo matto – sugar water
  13. air ft beth hirsch – all I need
  14. brian eno – third uncle
