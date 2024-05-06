Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-06

- Machine Gun Fellatio – Hollywood
- The Vains – Mother!
- Church Moms – Fight Me
- Mitch, Please – Rich Mitch
- Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwhich
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Satan’s Doorbell
- Flangipanis – Faking It
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Mannequin Death Squad ft DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
- The Birthday Party – Waving My Arms
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Got You
- Private Function – I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Fast Love
- Custard – Apartment
- Spiderbait – Fucken’ Awesome
- Regurgitator – Disco Crazy
- Silent Duck – The Legend of Dakota Dan
Reader's opinions