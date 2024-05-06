Mondo Trasho: 2024-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2024

  1. Machine Gun Fellatio – Hollywood
  2. The Vains – Mother!
  3. Church Moms – Fight Me
  4. Mitch, Please – Rich Mitch
  5. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwhich
  6. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Satan’s Doorbell
  7. Flangipanis – Faking It
  8. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  9. Mannequin Death Squad ft DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
  10. The Birthday Party – Waving My Arms
  11. Amyl and the Sniffers – Got You
  12. Private Function – I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You
  13. C.O.F.F.I.N – Fast Love
  14. Custard – Apartment
  15. Spiderbait – Fucken’ Awesome
  16. Regurgitator – Disco Crazy
  17. Silent Duck – The Legend of Dakota Dan
