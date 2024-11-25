Monday Museli: 2024-11-25

November 25, 2024

  1. Blue Experience – Secrets
  2. Brian Apples – Decipher Yourself
  3. Silvermine Tapes – Turn the lights Down Low
  4. The Undecided – Ah, Mephistophilis
  5. Christopher O’riley – Everything In Its Right Place
  6. Voice Of The Beehive – I Think I Love You
  7. Architecture In Helsinki – Heart It Races
  8. Brainbug – Nightmare
  9. Vanity Fare – Early In The Morning
  10. Blur – For Tomorrow/Advert
  11. The The – Sweet Bird Of Truth
  12. Colleen Hewett – I’ll Be Gone
  13. John Cale – Adelaide
  14. Pornland – Pontius Pilate
  15. Bigg – Cat Back
  16. Sweeney – Life Goes One
  17. Sweet William – Lovely Norman
  18. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  19. Japan – Voices Raised In Welcome
  20. David Bowie – It’s No Game
  21. Kikuo – Water Water Yu Yu
  22. David Bowie – 7 Years in Tibet
  23. Japan – A Foreign Place
  24. Nouvelle Vague – No One Receiving
  25. The Rubens – The Day You Went Away
  26. Elf Power – Simon
  27. Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
  28. Screaming Believers – Sandra
  29. Ry Cooder – Jesus On The Mainline
  30. The Triffids – Jesus Calling
  31. Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving Me For Jesus
  32. Dan Bern – Jerusalem
  33. Johnny Cash – Sunday Morning Coming Down
  34. Slim Newton – She Wouldn’t Let Me Sleep
  35. Only Objects – The Ones Who Really Matter
  36. CamperVan Beethoven – When I Win The Lottery
  37. Sympathy Orchestra – You Know You Know
  38. The Roches – Mr Sellack
  39. Cerebral Paisley – (I Didn’t Come Here For) Shakespeare
