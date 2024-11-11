Monday Museli: 2024-11-11

  1. David Bowie – Station To Station
  2. The Triffids – Jesus Calling
  3. The Triffids – Beautiful Waste
  4. Jen Cloher – David Bowie Eyes
  5. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  6. Ephemerons – Waterline (Safer Beneath Remix)
  7. Bitchspawn – Sex In Politics
  8. Aqua – Barbie Girl (ext.vers)
  9. Robert Palmer – I Dream Of Wires
  10. David Essex – Rock On
  11. Jazz Butcher – Shirley MacLaine
  12. Leonoti – Barbara Streisand
  13. Daytona – Intro/Caroline
  14. Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
  15. Doris Day – Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps
  16. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  17. VelvettFogg – New York Mining Disaster 1941
  18. Velvett Fogg – Come Away Melinda
  19. Antenna – Come On Spring
  20. David Bowie – Man Who Sold The World
  21. Eno – Some Of Them are Old
  22. MIck Medew & Ursula – Punk Grandma
  23. Mick Medew – Igloo (instr)
  24. Sandii & The Sunsetz – Where The Fire Still Burns
  25. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  26. Sympathy Orchestra – The Air Is Different Here
  27. Peachey Belt Crew – Kaurna Welcome/Don’t Mess Up Ya Brain
  28. Wilcannia Mob – Down River
  29. Wex Dabbler – Any Description Of West Lakes
  30. Jackie DeShannon – Glory Wave
  31. The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
  32. Johnny Farnham – Friday Kind Of Monday
  33. Velvet Underground – Foggy Notion
  34. Eric Idle – Rock Notes
  35. XTC – Statue Of Liberty
  36. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Telephone & Rubber Band
  37. Guy Sebastian – Knock On Wood
  38. Moth Collective – Guy Sebastian
