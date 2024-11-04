Monday Museli: 2024-11-04

November 4, 2024

  1. Marty Willson-Piper – Travelling Through The Sea Of Sun Machine
  2. Marty Willson-Piper – The Width & The Height
  3. Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  4. Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
  5. John Martyn – Over The Hill
  6. My Friend The Chocolate Cake – The Romp
  7. REM – Try Not To Breathe
  8. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  9. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  10. GT Stringer – Nothing Else Matters
  11. GT Stringer – The Crane Series
  12. Betty Boo – Where Are You Baby?`
  13. Black Box – Ride On Time
  14. Newager – Flutescape
  15. The Johnnys – (There’s Gonna Be A) Showdown
  16. The Nuts – Millionaire’s Mix
  17. Madam Supertrash – Haunted
  18. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – King Of The World
  19. OneDogOneBone – Fake
  20. Testeagles – Agent 99
  21. U Bombs – Fukushima
  22. The Irresponsibles – Dark Passenger
  23. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
  24. Baggsmen – Close To Me
  25. The Cure – A Forest
  26. Wake In Fright – Dog On Deer Island
  27. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  28. The Doors – L’America
  29. Jimi Hendrix – Star Spangled Banner
  30. The Tubes – Proud To Be An American
  31. Rita Morena & Cast – America
  32. David Bowie – I’m Afraid Of Americans
  33. Startakit – Vortex
  34. Jilted John – Baz’s Party
  35. Consolidated – College Radio
  36. John Vincent – I Hate Summer
  37. Ralph – Elvis gone To Join His Mother
  38. Innercity Units – Bones Of Elvis
  39. Osees – Sleazoid Psycho
  40. The Jam – The Modern World
  41. Lloyd Cole – Speedboat
  42. Speedboat – Sleeping
