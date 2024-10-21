Monday Museli: 2024-10-21

- Hunters & Collectors – Talking To A Stranger
- Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
- The Beatles – A Day In The Life
- The Reels – Bad Moon Rising
- Baterz – Goth
- Public Servants – Blend 43
- Kylie Minogue – The Real Thing
- YMO – Cosmic Surfing
- The Mavis’s – The Boy From The Stars
- Daddy Long Legs – I Can’t Do The Stomp
- Frankie Davidson – The Lawrence Rock a Cha-Cha
- Nouvelle Vague – No One Receiving
- The McGuire Sisters – Volare
- Luna – Dear Diary
- String Quartet Tribute – 7 Nation Army
- Stereolab – International Colouring Contest
- Game Theory – In A Delorean
- Cornelius – Tone Twilight Zone
- Seu Jorge – Starman
- Mark Mothersbaugh – Let Me Tell You About My Boat
- They Might Be Giants – Where Do They Make Balloons?
- Junior Senior – Shake Me Baby
- Space – Me & You Vs The World
- Redfins – Incident at Abdul’s
- John Laws – Be Kind To Each Other
- Brian Henderson – What is a Square?
- Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
- John Burls – Little Beat Bongoes
- Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
- Fear Of Pop – I Paid My Money!
- Suede – Everything Will Flow
- Metronomes – Soap
- Metronomes – Message From Home
- No – Skin
- Do Re Mi – Man Overboard
- Bit By Bats – My Golden Radio Explodes
- Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
- Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Red Sun
- Steve & Eydie – Black Whole Sun
- Seven Stories – Gift Horse
- Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
