Monday Museli: 2024-10-21

October 21, 2024

  1. Hunters & Collectors – Talking To A Stranger
  2. Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
  3. The Beatles – A Day In The Life
  4. The Reels – Bad Moon Rising
  5. Baterz – Goth
  6. Public Servants – Blend 43
  7. Kylie Minogue – The Real Thing
  8. YMO – Cosmic Surfing
  9. The Mavis’s – The Boy From The Stars
  10. Daddy Long Legs – I Can’t Do The Stomp
  11. Frankie Davidson – The Lawrence Rock a Cha-Cha
  12. Nouvelle Vague – No One Receiving
  13. The McGuire Sisters – Volare
  14. Luna – Dear Diary
  15. String Quartet Tribute – 7 Nation Army
  16. Stereolab – International Colouring Contest
  17. Game Theory – In A Delorean
  18. Cornelius – Tone Twilight Zone
  19. Seu Jorge – Starman
  20. Mark Mothersbaugh – Let Me Tell You About My Boat
  21. They Might Be Giants – Where Do They Make Balloons?
  22. Junior Senior – Shake Me Baby
  23. Space – Me & You Vs The World
  24. Redfins – Incident at Abdul’s
  25. John Laws – Be Kind To Each Other
  26. Brian Henderson – What is a Square?
  27. Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
  28. John Burls – Little Beat Bongoes
  29. Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
  30. Fear Of Pop – I Paid My Money!
  31. Suede – Everything Will Flow
  32. Metronomes – Soap
  33. Metronomes – Message From Home
  34. No – Skin
  35. Do Re Mi – Man Overboard
  36. Bit By Bats – My Golden Radio Explodes
  37. Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
  38. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Red Sun
  39. Steve & Eydie – Black Whole Sun
  40. Seven Stories – Gift Horse
  41. Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
