Monday Museli: 2024-10-14

  1. Living End – From The Inside
  2. Headless Chickens – Donde Esta La Pollo
  3. David Bowie – Black Star
  4. Felix Mir – Wouldn’t It Be Funny
  5. Dom & The Wizards – Hong Kong Opium
  6. Queen – Doing Allright
  7. Dagman Allstars – All I Want pt.1&2
  8. The Tubes – What Do You Want From Life?
  9. Wex Dabbler – Any Description Of West Lakes
  10. Monty Python – Finland
  11. Avant Gardeners – Wheel Of Fortune
  12. Johnny Seagull – Close To Me
  13. The Members – Solitary Confinement
  14. Love – The Red Telephone
  15. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  16. Robyn Hitchcock – The Cars She Used To Drive
  17. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Monkey Feeling
  18. Jackson Zumdish – Internal Organs/Plant Phase
  19. Groove Terminator – Everybody’s Free
  20. Tubby Justice – Baby
  21. Tubby Justice – I Thought They Were Seagulls
  22. The Spitfires – Rumble In The Jungle
  23. Eno – Baby’s On Fire
  24. The Triffids – My Baby Thinks She’s A Train
  25. Tara Carragher – Last Drinks
  26. Lily and The Drum – I Sit And Wonder
  27. Emma Luker – Goldfish At The Laundromat
  28. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Time For This Monkey
  29. Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
  30. King Kurt – America
  31. REM – It’s The End Of The World
  32. Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
  33. Everclear – Walk Don’t Run
