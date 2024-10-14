Monday Museli: 2024-10-14

- Living End – From The Inside
- Headless Chickens – Donde Esta La Pollo
- David Bowie – Black Star
- Felix Mir – Wouldn’t It Be Funny
- Dom & The Wizards – Hong Kong Opium
- Queen – Doing Allright
- Dagman Allstars – All I Want pt.1&2
- The Tubes – What Do You Want From Life?
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description Of West Lakes
- Monty Python – Finland
- Avant Gardeners – Wheel Of Fortune
- Johnny Seagull – Close To Me
- The Members – Solitary Confinement
- Love – The Red Telephone
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Robyn Hitchcock – The Cars She Used To Drive
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Monkey Feeling
- Jackson Zumdish – Internal Organs/Plant Phase
- Groove Terminator – Everybody’s Free
- Tubby Justice – Baby
- Tubby Justice – I Thought They Were Seagulls
- The Spitfires – Rumble In The Jungle
- Eno – Baby’s On Fire
- The Triffids – My Baby Thinks She’s A Train
- Tara Carragher – Last Drinks
- Lily and The Drum – I Sit And Wonder
- Emma Luker – Goldfish At The Laundromat
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Time For This Monkey
- Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
- King Kurt – America
- REM – It’s The End Of The World
- Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
- Everclear – Walk Don’t Run
