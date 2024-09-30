Monday Museli: 2024-09-30

September 30, 2024

  1. Kraftwerk – Autobahn
  2. Patti Page – Old Cape Cod
  3. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
  4. GT Stringer – Depth Charge
  5. Richard Hell – Blank Generation
  6. Guadalcanal Diary – Always Saturday
  7. JustAbout Everything – No Surprises
  8. Icecream Hands – When The Show Is Over
  9. The Marketts – Out Of Limits
  10. Garry Masters – Be What You Are
  11. Masters Apprentices – Future Of Our Nation (live)
  12. Public Servants – Blend 43
  13. Sandi Thom – I wish I was a Punk Rocker
  14. Frenzied Bricks – The Diary of Sir James Rothschild
  15. Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
  16. The Church – Tantalized
  17. Nick Cave – Deanna
  18. The Dandy Buzzkillls – The Moth
  19. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  20. Mr Freebie – Go Get Freebied
  21. Systems Go – Transatlantic Line
  22. The Irish Rovers – The Unicorn
  23. The Ephemerons – Waterline
  24. Gray Packham – The Self Preservation Society
  25. Stuart James Day and the Red Motor – Every Day
  26. Supergrass – Pumping On Your Stereo
  27. Lazaros Dog – Home Entertainment System
  28. Jilted John – Baz’s Party
  29. Baterz – 15
  30. The Atlantics – Shark Attack
  31. GT Stringer – Sputnik
  32. The Ventures – Hawaii 5-0
  33. The Sunrays – I Live For The Sun
  34. World Party – and God Said….
  35. World Party – Ship of Fools
  36. Betty McQuade – Midnight Bus
  37. Wendy Saddington – Looking Through the Window
  38. The Mavis’ – Cry
  39. Brillig – Port Misery
  40. U bombs – Last Violin
  41. Felix Mir – Caring For Horses
  42. Patti Page – Wonder world Beautiful People
  43. Sterling North – Goyder’s Ghost
  44. Andy Petrusevics – Woogie
  45. The Blenders – McDonald’s Girl
  46. GT Stringer – Corduroy Horizon
