Monday Museli: 2024-09-30

- Kraftwerk – Autobahn
- Patti Page – Old Cape Cod
- Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
- GT Stringer – Depth Charge
- Richard Hell – Blank Generation
- Guadalcanal Diary – Always Saturday
- JustAbout Everything – No Surprises
- Icecream Hands – When The Show Is Over
- The Marketts – Out Of Limits
- Garry Masters – Be What You Are
- Masters Apprentices – Future Of Our Nation (live)
- Public Servants – Blend 43
- Sandi Thom – I wish I was a Punk Rocker
- Frenzied Bricks – The Diary of Sir James Rothschild
- Indigo Girls – Closer To Fine
- The Church – Tantalized
- Nick Cave – Deanna
- The Dandy Buzzkillls – The Moth
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Mr Freebie – Go Get Freebied
- Systems Go – Transatlantic Line
- The Irish Rovers – The Unicorn
- The Ephemerons – Waterline
- Gray Packham – The Self Preservation Society
- Stuart James Day and the Red Motor – Every Day
- Supergrass – Pumping On Your Stereo
- Lazaros Dog – Home Entertainment System
- Jilted John – Baz’s Party
- Baterz – 15
- The Atlantics – Shark Attack
- GT Stringer – Sputnik
- The Ventures – Hawaii 5-0
- The Sunrays – I Live For The Sun
- World Party – and God Said….
- World Party – Ship of Fools
- Betty McQuade – Midnight Bus
- Wendy Saddington – Looking Through the Window
- The Mavis’ – Cry
- Brillig – Port Misery
- U bombs – Last Violin
- Felix Mir – Caring For Horses
- Patti Page – Wonder world Beautiful People
- Sterling North – Goyder’s Ghost
- Andy Petrusevics – Woogie
- The Blenders – McDonald’s Girl
- GT Stringer – Corduroy Horizon
Reader's opinions