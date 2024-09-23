Monday Museli: 2024-09-23

- Barry White – Love’s Theme
- Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
- Exploding White Mice – Your Claws
- Grand Funk Railroad – People, Let’s Stop The War
- Big Daddy – Good Morning Good Morning
- Devil’s Cabaret – Adelaide
- NFI – Don’t You Worry
- Bliss Bombs – Trees At Night
- Double Whammy – Leslie Goes Crazy
- Blue Experience – Dusty Boots
- Sky – Horn Concerto#4 In E Flat
- Matthew Bagley – The Valley
- Blind Dog And The Guides – Goin’ Up The Country
- Alison Krauss & Gillian Welch – I’ll Fly Away
- The Peasall Sisters – In The Highways
- Francis Lai – Promenade
- Mrs Washington & co. – You Cut Up The Clothes
- Pete And Dud – Bedazzled
- Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
- The Triffids – Goodbye Little Boy
- Maureen Tucker – Andy
- Tom Robinson Band – 2-4-6-8 Motorway
- Dinah Lee – Don’t you Know Yokomo
- Merv Benton – Yield Not To Temptation
- Anne Kirkpatrick – Everybody’s Looking for somethin on a Saturday Night Medleyt
- Japan – Canton
- Tweaker & David Sylvian – Pure Genius
- Pastoral Symphony – Love Machine
- Bev Harrell – What Am I Doing Here With You?
- Radio Birdman – Monday Morning Gunk
- Nouvelle Vague – No one Receiving
- The Seekers – Sinner Man
- Divinyls – Boys In Town
- SchNeider Sisters – Washboard Rock’n’Roll
- Robyn Habel – Ceasefire
- Ofra Haza – Daw DaHiya
