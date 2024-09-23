Monday Museli: 2024-09-23

September 23, 2024

  1. Barry White – Love’s Theme
  2. Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
  3. Exploding White Mice – Your Claws
  4. Grand Funk Railroad – People, Let’s Stop The War
  5. Big Daddy – Good Morning Good Morning
  6. Devil’s Cabaret – Adelaide
  7. NFI – Don’t You Worry
  8. Bliss Bombs – Trees At Night
  9. Double Whammy – Leslie Goes Crazy
  10. Blue Experience – Dusty Boots
  11. Sky – Horn Concerto#4 In E Flat
  12. Matthew Bagley – The Valley
  13. Blind Dog And The Guides – Goin’ Up The Country
  14. Alison Krauss & Gillian Welch – I’ll Fly Away
  15. The Peasall Sisters – In The Highways
  16. Francis Lai – Promenade
  17. Mrs Washington & co. – You Cut Up The Clothes
  18. Pete And Dud – Bedazzled
  19. Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
  20. The Triffids – Goodbye Little Boy
  21. Maureen Tucker – Andy
  22. Tom Robinson Band – 2-4-6-8 Motorway
  23. Dinah Lee – Don’t you Know Yokomo
  24. Merv Benton – Yield Not To Temptation
  25. Anne Kirkpatrick – Everybody’s Looking for somethin on a Saturday Night Medleyt
  26. Japan – Canton
  27. Tweaker & David Sylvian – Pure Genius
  28. Pastoral Symphony – Love Machine
  29. Bev Harrell – What Am I Doing Here With You?
  30. Radio Birdman – Monday Morning Gunk
  31. Nouvelle Vague – No one Receiving
  32. The Seekers – Sinner Man
  33. Divinyls – Boys In Town
  34. SchNeider Sisters – Washboard Rock’n’Roll
  35. Robyn Habel – Ceasefire
  36. Ofra Haza – Daw DaHiya
