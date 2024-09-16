Monday Museli: 2024-09-16

September 16, 2024

  1. Jazz Butcher – Shirley MacLaine
  2. Patti Smith – Real Good Time
  3. Patti Smith – People Have The Power
  4. Will Smith – Gettin’ jiggy wid it
  5. Will Smith – Just Cruisin’
  6. The Dingoes – Way Out West
  7. G.Wayne Thomas – Open Up Your Heart
  8. Spectrum – I’ll Be Gone
  9. The Grid – Swamp Thing
  10. Mad Turks – Looking Forward to destroy
  11. Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  12. Darren Hanlon – Record Store
  13. The Reels – Electric & Musical Industries Ltd.
  14. The Reels – Last Night
  15. The Fyoogs – Road to Love
  16. Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Every Day
  17. Warumpi Band – Waru
  18. The Woodentops – Love Train
  19. The Triffids – Love The Fever
  20. Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving Me For Jesus
  21. Modern Lovers – Egyptian Reggae
  22. Modern Lovers – Icecream Man
  23. Blondie – In The Sun
  24. Maryam Newager – Summer Breezy II
  25. British Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
  26. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Do Your Duty
  27. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – What A Way To Die
  28. Units – Baby You Flirt
  29. Bert Newton – To A Sleeping Beauty
  30. Eric Jupp – Skippy (main Title)
  31. Eric Jupp – Surf King
  32. NerveEngine – Stealing From The Gods
  33. Kings Of Convenience – Homesick
  34. KIngs Of Convenience – I’d Rather Dance
  35. Beatles – Because
  36. Beatles – The End
  37. Painters & Dockers – Kill, Kill, Kill
