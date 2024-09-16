Monday Museli: 2024-09-16

- Jazz Butcher – Shirley MacLaine
- Patti Smith – Real Good Time
- Patti Smith – People Have The Power
- Will Smith – Gettin’ jiggy wid it
- Will Smith – Just Cruisin’
- The Dingoes – Way Out West
- G.Wayne Thomas – Open Up Your Heart
- Spectrum – I’ll Be Gone
- The Grid – Swamp Thing
- Mad Turks – Looking Forward to destroy
- Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
- Darren Hanlon – Record Store
- The Reels – Electric & Musical Industries Ltd.
- The Reels – Last Night
- The Fyoogs – Road to Love
- Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Every Day
- Warumpi Band – Waru
- The Woodentops – Love Train
- The Triffids – Love The Fever
- Soursob Bob – Girlfriend Leaving Me For Jesus
- Modern Lovers – Egyptian Reggae
- Modern Lovers – Icecream Man
- Blondie – In The Sun
- Maryam Newager – Summer Breezy II
- British Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Do Your Duty
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – What A Way To Die
- Units – Baby You Flirt
- Bert Newton – To A Sleeping Beauty
- Eric Jupp – Skippy (main Title)
- Eric Jupp – Surf King
- NerveEngine – Stealing From The Gods
- Kings Of Convenience – Homesick
- KIngs Of Convenience – I’d Rather Dance
- Beatles – Because
- Beatles – The End
- Painters & Dockers – Kill, Kill, Kill
