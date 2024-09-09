Monday Museli: 2024-09-09

- Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra – My Sweet Summer Suite
- Andy and Marta – Dancing In The Moonlight
- Luscious Jackson – 69 Annee Erotique
- Melissa Etheridge – The Weakness in me
- Salt’n’Pepa – Ain’t Nuthin’ but a She Thing
- Apples In Stereo – The Code/Dream about the Future
- Radiohead – Everythingin its right place
- Love – Live and let live
- Models – Two Cabs to the Toucan
- Herbie Hancock – Rockit
- Bigg – Cat Back
- The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
- Doop – Doop
- The Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
- The Public Servants – Stress Leave
- Daintees – Roll on Summertime
- Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
- Spearmint – Isn’t it great to be alive?
- Patti Smith Group – Ask The Angels
- The Cure – Jumping Someone Elses Train
- Elliot Smith – Going Nowhere
- Broderick Smith – This Town (will survive)
- The Smiths – There is a Light
- Jimmy Smith – Step Right Up
- Stex – Still Feel The Rain
- Huey Piano Smith – Funky Funky Football
- REM – E Bow the Letter
- David Bowie – Unwashed & somewhat Slightly Dazed
- Sky – Dance of the Little Fairies
- Stuart James Day & the Red Motor – Happy People
- Mr.Freebie – Go Get Freebied!
- Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
- Mad Turks – Holding My Breath
- Sergio Mendes &Brasil ’66 – Look Around
- the fyoogs – beautiful mind
Reader's opinions