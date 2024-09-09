Monday Museli: 2024-09-09

Written by on September 9, 2024

  1. Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra – My Sweet Summer Suite
  2. Andy and Marta – Dancing In The Moonlight
  3. Luscious Jackson – 69 Annee Erotique
  4. Melissa Etheridge – The Weakness in me
  5. Salt’n’Pepa – Ain’t Nuthin’ but a She Thing
  6. Apples In Stereo – The Code/Dream about the Future
  7. Radiohead – Everythingin its right place
  8. Love – Live and let live
  9. Models – Two Cabs to the Toucan
  10. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
  11. Bigg – Cat Back
  12. The Chills – Heavenly Pop Hit
  13. Doop – Doop
  14. The Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
  15. The Public Servants – Stress Leave
  16. Daintees – Roll on Summertime
  17. Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
  18. Spearmint – Isn’t it great to be alive?
  19. Patti Smith Group – Ask The Angels
  20. The Cure – Jumping Someone Elses Train
  21. Elliot Smith – Going Nowhere
  22. Broderick Smith – This Town (will survive)
  23. The Smiths – There is a Light
  24. Jimmy Smith – Step Right Up
  25. Stex – Still Feel The Rain
  26. Huey Piano Smith – Funky Funky Football
  27. REM – E Bow the Letter
  28. David Bowie – Unwashed & somewhat Slightly Dazed
  29. Sky – Dance of the Little Fairies
  30. Stuart James Day & the Red Motor – Happy People
  31. Mr.Freebie – Go Get Freebied!
  32. Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
  33. Mad Turks – Holding My Breath
  34. Sergio Mendes &Brasil ’66 – Look Around
  35. the fyoogs – beautiful mind
